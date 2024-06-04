Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,669 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OHI opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OHI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

