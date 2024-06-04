Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $1.07

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.04. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 820,230 shares changing hands.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

Oatly Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 2,986,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 2,521,847 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,257,812 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,239,874 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

