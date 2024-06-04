Oasys Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.21 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Oasys token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Oasys has a total market cap of $150.64 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.0672541 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,495,939.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

