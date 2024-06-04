Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $68.34 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $774.17 million and approximately $68.34 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.48 or 0.05403314 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00050878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.10918886 USD and is up 8.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $37,818,091.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

