Oak Hill Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Oak Hill Advisors LP lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,016,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,097,029 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Income Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Oak Hill Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oak Hill Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VVR traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,771. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

