Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 92,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 60,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
