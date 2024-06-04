Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 92,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 60,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCA. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,025,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 123,644 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 62,261 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

