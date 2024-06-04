NovoCure’s (NVCR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,412. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.78. NovoCure has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $82.64.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 278.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

