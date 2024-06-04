Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.85

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.85 and last traded at $138.40, with a volume of 1971923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

