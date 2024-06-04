Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.41

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 14463810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Novavax Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

