Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Northway Financial Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

About Northway Financial

(Get Free Report)

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.