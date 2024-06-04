North West (NWC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.54 per share for the quarter.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$643.11 million for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%.

North West Price Performance

TSE NWC opened at C$37.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. North West has a 1 year low of C$29.58 and a 1 year high of C$41.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.01.

North West Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North West currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$39,098.50. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

See Also

