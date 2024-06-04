Nikolaos P. Nanis Sells 1,040 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 1,040 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $11,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 3,578,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,248. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.99.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
