NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4,687.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $553,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,541 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 231.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 35,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $94.55. 5,403,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,213,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

