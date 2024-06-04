Nicholas T. Pinchuk Sells 24,220 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.02. The company had a trading volume of 216,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,566. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

