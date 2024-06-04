Nicholas Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $26,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

MCHP stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.62. 4,268,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,586,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

