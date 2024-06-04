Nicholas Company Inc. Trims Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,320 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $50,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,581,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 517,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,183,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CBRE traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,995. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

