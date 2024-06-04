Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $8.75 on Monday, reaching $447.50. The stock had a trading volume of 226,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,840. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.68. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.27 and a 1 year high of $451.60.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

