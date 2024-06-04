Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $70,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Capital One Financial downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.48. 2,344,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,238. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,947 shares of company stock valued at $80,644,647. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.