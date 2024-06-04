Nicholas Company Inc. Has $6.86 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,319,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,162 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,659 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,023,000 after acquiring an additional 735,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,717,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,255,000 after acquiring an additional 362,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,191,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after acquiring an additional 258,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,431. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

