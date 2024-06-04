Nicholas Company Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,215 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in GSK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in GSK by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in GSK by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

GSK Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $3.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.89. 13,482,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,741. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

