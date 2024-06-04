Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after purchasing an additional 95,421 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 854.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 66,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,291,000 after purchasing an additional 59,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,256.25.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,399.43. 157,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,872. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,338.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,244.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

