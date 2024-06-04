Nexum (NEXM) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $106.91 million and $20,353.09 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexum has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

