NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $9,472.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,472 ($121.36) and last traded at GBX 9,470 ($121.33), with a volume of 308083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,322 ($119.44).

NEXT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,135.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,591.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 141 ($1.81) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. This represents a yield of 1.66%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,155.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NEXT Company Profile

In other NEXT news, insider Jeremy Stakol sold 33,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,950 ($114.67), for a total value of £2,967,283 ($3,801,771.94). 7.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.