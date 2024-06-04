New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Down 3.4%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 3,671,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 30,090,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $77,628,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,140 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,639.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,899,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

