New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 322,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,938,000. AerCap accounts for approximately 17.8% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in AerCap by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 46,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AER shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,838. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

