NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTAP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.75.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $118.96 on Friday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NetApp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NetApp by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after acquiring an additional 950,204 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

