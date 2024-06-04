NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 136.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of NetApp worth $20,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 14,650.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in NetApp by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

