NEOS Investment Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Zscaler by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.36. 1,247,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,574. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

