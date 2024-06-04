NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.35.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.4 %

LULU stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.97. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.