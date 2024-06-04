NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,212 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. 4,521,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,285,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

