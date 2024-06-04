NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after purchasing an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,983,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

