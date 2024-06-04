NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $123,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $500,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $230.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

