NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.2 %

MCK stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $574.04. The company had a trading volume of 202,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,447. The business has a 50 day moving average of $542.20 and a 200 day moving average of $507.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $383.82 and a fifty-two week high of $574.51.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,451 shares of company stock worth $13,543,352. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

