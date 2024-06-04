NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 843 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,779 shares of company stock valued at $15,862,204. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.05. 469,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $412.29. The firm has a market cap of $143.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.