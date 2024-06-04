NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 644 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $671,384,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

Get Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $8.95 on Tuesday, hitting $965.56. 126,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,047.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,027.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.