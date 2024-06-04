NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 966 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $22,394,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $103,223,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.98. The stock had a trading volume of 462,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,038. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.81.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

