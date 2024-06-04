NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 958 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 123.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.23. 784,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,947. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

