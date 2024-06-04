NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,619 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.0 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,596. The firm has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $225.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.01.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

