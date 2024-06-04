NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,376 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $253,563,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $113,772,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,339,000 after buying an additional 288,365 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.04. 811,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,985. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.00. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.04 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

