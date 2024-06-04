NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,267 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.0% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,141,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 115,236 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Intel by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,481,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,088 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

Intel stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.07. 25,900,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,807,270. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

