NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.41 and last traded at $71.48. Approximately 314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.
NEC Trading Down 4.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47.
NEC Company Profile
NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NEC
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.