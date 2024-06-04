NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.41 and last traded at $71.48. Approximately 314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

NEC Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47.

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

