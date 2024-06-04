Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.13.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.