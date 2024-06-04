National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 375,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 757,915 shares.The stock last traded at $37.72 and had previously closed at $36.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.91.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

