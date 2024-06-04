National Grid plc (NG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 39.12 on July 19th

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 39.12 ($0.50) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

National Grid Price Performance

NG stock opened at GBX 886 ($11.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,470.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,043.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,043.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 889.40 ($11.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.68).

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.02) to GBX 1,125 ($14.41) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($17.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

About National Grid

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.