Nancy M. Taylor Sells 300 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TopBuild Trading Down 2.5 %

TopBuild stock traded down $10.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $407.63. The stock had a trading volume of 216,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,573. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $214.20 and a 52-week high of $452.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.73 and a 200 day moving average of $384.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLD. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.90.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 320.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

