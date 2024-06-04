Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $58,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,987,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,337,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. United Community Bank lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 626,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,436,000 after acquiring an additional 88,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.60. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

