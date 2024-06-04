Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $743.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $743.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,598. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $731.79 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $690.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.