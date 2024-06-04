MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $364.11.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $234.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $225.25 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.94 and a 200-day moving average of $389.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

