Mizuho Raises Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $57.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BKH. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of BKH stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,194. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $64.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Black Hills by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Black Hills by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Black Hills by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

