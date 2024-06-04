Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.41 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00001623 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and approximately $242,690.01 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,851,471 coins and its circulating supply is 33,178,979 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

